Katlin Nicole Haskins
Elmira - No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why.......
Katlin Nicole Haskins, 26, of Elmira passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Katlin was born on September 3, 1992 in Sayre, Pa. She was a graduate of Tioga Central High School class of 2010. Katlin treasured the time spent with her daughter and treasured her family. Katlin enjoyed listening to all types of music and found it to be a great comfort to her.
She will be forever loved and missed by her daughter Alyvia Grace; her father and step-mother Steve and Randi Haskins; her mother Terry (Platt) Hatch; her siblings: Kyle Haskins, Tyler (Angel) Haskins, Mackenzy (Sierra Barker) Haskins; Cassie Brewer (Charlie Irvin). Her grandparents: Frieda Platt, Dorothy Kesterson, Penny Brewer and Bob Brewer. Her aunts and uncles: Roger Platt, Stacy (Tony) Jefferies, John Jr. (Melissa) Platt, Sarah (Michael) Ward, Keith (Beth) Haskins, Terri (Henry) Matthews, John (Julie) Kesterson, Todd Kesterson. Her nieces and nephews: Tyler, Carson, Ian, Beau, Katrina and Harvey. Katlin was welcomed into heaven by her grandfathers: John Platt and John Kesterson.
A time of remembering will be held at the convenience of the family at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Katlin, may you find comfort in the arms of the angels....
Published in Star-Gazette on June 27, 2019