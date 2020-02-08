|
Katlyn M. Kernan, Duane M. Kernan
Watkins Glen - Katlyn Margaret-May Kernan, age 20 and her nephew, Duane Mahlon Kernan, age 2, both of Watkins Glen, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.
Katlyn was born in Buffalo, NY on October 13th, 1999, the daughter of Liv-Helen and Karl Kernan. She graduated from Watkins Glen High School and GST BOCES Animal Science Program. Katlyn loved playing soccer, basketball and especially softball with the Seneca Nation. Katlyn was the VP of FFA during high school. She loved animals especially her dogs Soul, Rey, Jedi, and Bella and her horse Buddy (predeceased). She loved skiing, hiking, camping, nature and mountain climbing with her father. Katlyn enjoyed making graphic designs and was an avid Star Wars fan. Katlyn was a beautiful daughter who was not only beautiful on the outside but on the inside as well. She loved all her family deeply, especially her nephew, Duane Kernan.
Duane was born in Elmira, NY on October 19, 2017, the son of Kevin Kernan and Cheyenne Williams. Duane loved his Paw Patrols, cars and trains. He loved being outside, running and playing, helping his Papa raking, drawing and coloring, playing with his drum set, and dancing to music. He loved basketball any ball really. Duane loved his family and was a beautiful happy boy who shared a very special relationship with us, especially his Papa and Auntie Katlyn.
Katlyn will be missed by her parents, Liv-Helen and Karl Kernan of Watkins Glen; sister, Kelsey Kernan of Watkins Glen; brothers, Kevin Kernan of Elmira and Kristopher Kernan of Breesport; paternal grandparents, Margaret Kernan of DeBary, FL and Sheldon "Butch" and Sheila Kernan of Jasper, NY; maternal grandfather, Leo Mitchell Bolfing of Aurora, NY; as well as multiple cousins, aunts and uncles. Katlyn was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Liv Petterson Bolfing in 2015.
Duane will be missed by his father, Kevin Kernan of Elmira; mother, Cheyenne William also of Elmira; paternal grandparents; Liv-Helen and Karl Kernan; maternal grandparents, Charles and Jamie Andrus Griswold of Elmira; uncle, Kristopher Kernan and aunt, Kelsey Kernan; as well as several other aunts, uncles, and family spanning five generations with great-great grandmother; Rachel Bellows of Wellsville, NY.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 Genesee St., Montour Falls, NY 14865. Katlyn and Duane's memorial service will follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kernan Family Memorial Fund at Chemung Canal Bank.
To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottandzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020