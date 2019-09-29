Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Webb Mills United Methodist Church
1623 Pennsylvania Ave
Pine City, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Webb Mills United Methodist Church
1623 Pennsylvania Ave
Pine City, NY
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Scott and Valerie's home
70 Junction Cross Rd
Tioga, PA
Kay Dawn Banfield


1940 - 2019
Kay Dawn Banfield Obituary
Kay Dawn Banfield

Tioga, PA - Age 78 of Tioga, PA. passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Horseheads, NY. Family and friends are invited to visit Webb Mills United Methodist Church, 1623 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City on Saturday, October 5th from 11 am to 1 pm. Her memorial service will follow at 1 pm. Everyone is also invited to A Celebration of Life at Scott and Valerie's home, 70 Junction Cross Rd., Tioga, PA. immediately following her memorial service.In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Kay through donations to the . To view her complete obituary, please visit www.walterjkent.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2019
