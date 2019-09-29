|
Kay Dawn Banfield
Tioga, PA - Age 78 of Tioga, PA. passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Horseheads, NY. Family and friends are invited to visit Webb Mills United Methodist Church, 1623 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City on Saturday, October 5th from 11 am to 1 pm. Her memorial service will follow at 1 pm. Everyone is also invited to A Celebration of Life at Scott and Valerie's home, 70 Junction Cross Rd., Tioga, PA. immediately following her memorial service.In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Kay through donations to the . To view her complete obituary, please visit www.walterjkent.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2019