|
|
Keith E. Dennison
Elmira Heights - Keith E. Dennison, age 90, born on September 9, 1929 in Canisteo, NY, the son of the late Bert and Marjorie (Bertram) Dennison Gardiner, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home. Keith was reunited with his loving wife of 62 years, Doris (May) Dennison, who predeceased him. Keith was predeceased by his brothers, Ralph Dennison and (Bert) Ethan Dennison. Keith is survived by his beloved children: son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Marlene Rockwell of Montour Falls; daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Michael Hugg of Lowman; son, Kenneth Dennison of Elmira Heights; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Larry Lovell of Elmira Heights; along with 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and special nieces, Pat Cole and Kate Dennison.
Keith proudly served as an Airman First Class in the US Army Air Force as a radio repairman. Keith retired from Charles F. Evans Roofing Company in Elmira after 38 years as a roofer and over 60 years of dedicated service as a union member. As a lifetime member of the American Legion, Keith was an avid card player who enjoyed many games of euchre at the Elmira Heights Post 154. Keith also enjoyed meals with his family at the Moose Lodge in Horseheads. Keith will be very fondly remembered as the family patriarch who was always available with honest advice and ready to help whenever needed. Keith was known for his tough exterior and kind, giving heart. He will be very dearly missed.
A private service will be held at the Olthof Funeral Home in Elmira, NY. A private interment alongside his beloved wife will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Elmira, NY. Military honors and a celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outstanding love and care given to Keith, particularly by his daughter, Kim. Memorial donations may be made in Keith's honor to Elmira Animal Shelter, 842 Linden Pl, Elmira, NY 14901. Keith's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020