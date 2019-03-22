|
|
Keith G. Rosekrans
Lowman - Age 76, of Lowman, NY, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Keith was born in Elmira, NY, son of the late Lynn and Helen (White) Rosekrans. Keith retired from the Chemung County Solid Waste Dept. He was a longtime member of the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department and an avid supporter of motorcycle fundraising events. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 7pm.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019