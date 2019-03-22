Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Rosekrans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith G. Rosekrans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith G. Rosekrans Obituary
Keith G. Rosekrans

Lowman - Age 76, of Lowman, NY, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Keith was born in Elmira, NY, son of the late Lynn and Helen (White) Rosekrans. Keith retired from the Chemung County Solid Waste Dept. He was a longtime member of the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department and an avid supporter of motorcycle fundraising events. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 7pm.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now