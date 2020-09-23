1/1
Keith H. Morgan
Keith H. Morgan

Millerton - Keith H. Morgan, age 69, of Millerton, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. He was born on March 22, 1951 in Troy, PA, a son of Harold and Irma (Raub) Morgan. Keith and his wife, Deborah (Jones) Morgan celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 15, 2020. He owned and operated Green Valley Biomass. Keith was a member of the Bradford County Republican Party, and enjoyed politics, guns, old cars, building things, and family gatherings. Keith was a member of the Troy School Board for almost 20 years and served as the president for a several years.

Keith is survived by his wife; a daughter, Heather (Brian) Johnston of Wells Twp; two sons, Casey (Rebecca) Morgan of Wells Twp, and Cody (Elyse) Morgan of Wells Twp; eight grandchildren, Brandon (Alexis) Johnston, Chase Johnston, Brenen Morgan, Bridget Morgan, Dierks Morgan, Brooke Morgan, Ackley Morgan, and Finn Morgan; two brothers, Randy (Donna) Morgan of Troy, and Wade Morgan of Troy; two brothers-in-law, Jeffrey (Sara) Jones of Wellsboro, and Alan (Susan) Jones of Wells Twp; and many nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister-in-law, Pamela Morgan.

Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1-3pm at Morgan's Cabin, Lorenzo Rd. Wells Twp. A memorial service will follow at 3pm. Memorial contributions can be made to Millerton Fire Department, 16 N. Rd. Millerton, PA 16936 or Big Elm Fire Department, 7744 State Route 549, Millerton, PA 16936. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
