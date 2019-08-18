|
Keith L. Layton
Horseheads - Age 59 of Horseheads passed away Aug. 12, 2019 at the Bath VA Medical Center. Keith was born April 5, 1960 in Anchorage Alaska to Royce and Cathy Layton. Although the family lived in many states, Horseheads NY would always be home. He was a graduate of Horseheads High School class of 1979. He continued his education at Corning community college, and briefly after entered the United States Army. He became a Medic while serving our country. After his time in the Army, he continued his career in the medical field by becoming a LPN. He worked at numerous nursing homes throughout New York and Pennsylvania. Many of you will remember him as "that one guy" who was always walking throughout Horseheads. Keith was very fond of the friends he made at Gerould's, Jubilee Plaza, and anyone he may have encountered on his daily walks. He is survived by his parents Royce and Cathy Layton of Horseheads NY; Brother's Bryan Layton, Todd Layton, Brad ("sis" Nikki Solometo) Layton all of Horseheads, NY; Niece's, Annabelle Prigge of Green Bay, WI, Julianna Layton of Austin TX, and nephew's, Jacob Layton and Sean Townsend of Elmira, NY. Keith loved nature, and taking many long hikes wherever they may take him. He was a kind soul, who never spoke poorly of anyone. The Layton family would like to thank the staff of Absolute Care of Endicott NY, and the staff at the Bath VA for their care of Keith in the time he spent there. Service with Barber Funeral Home are incomplete. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in Keith's name to Camp Good Days and Special Times, Inc., 1332 Pittsford-Mendon Rd, Mendon, NY 14506. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019