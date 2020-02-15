|
|
Keith P. Moshier
Pine City - age 70, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He was a resident of Able2's Rolling Acres group home. Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Jean Moshier. He is survived by his father, Kenneth P. Moshier of Elmira, brothers, Jeffrey (Margaret) Moshier of Boiling Springs, PA, Kent (Ellena) Moshier of West Seneca, NY, Kevin (Karen Gooderum) Moshier of Pine City, NY, and by a nephew and nieces. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, Rev. Paul Irwin officiating. Keith will be buried at White Chapel Memorial Park in Amherst, NY. Keith was a keen observer of everything around him. He loved chocolate milk, toys, and car rides. Keith was a congenial guy who brought out the best in everyone around him. He was well loved wherever he went. Keith's family thanks the wonderful staff at Able2 for providing him a loving home and enriching day program.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020