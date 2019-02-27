Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter, FL - Keith S. McIntosh, age 91 of Jupiter, FL passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center.

Graduate of Syracuse University with a BS in Electrical Engineering Loving husband and father dedicated to his family.

Survived by his five loving children, Peter (Mary Ann) McIntosh of Horseheads, NY, Susan (Gary) McIntosh Lundy of Pine Plains, NY, David (Susan) McIntosh of Marcellus, NY, Keith M. (Kathie) McIntosh of Fairport, NY and James (Judy) McIntosh of Horseheads, NY; twelve grandchildren, Heather (Keith), Sara, Matthew, Daniel, Keith, Erin (Chris), Ian, Corrine (Conner), Patrick, Amanda (Todd), Andrew and Amy.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home 250 Center Street Jupiter, FL 33458. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Martin County, Inc or to a . For directions or online condolences visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
