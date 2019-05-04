|
|
Keith S. McIntosh
Jupiter, FL - Age 91 of Jupiter, FL; formally of Horseheads, NY. Passed away February 24, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center. Keith grew up on a farm near Adams Center, NY, and went on to graduate from Syracuse University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He moved to Horseheads in 1964 and was one of the original founders of LRC Electronics.
Keith was a loving husband and father dedicated to his family, and was predeceased by his loving wife Jane Hamlin McIntosh and is survived by his loving children, Peter (Mary Ann) McIntosh of Horseheads, NY, Susan (Gary) McIntosh Lundy of Pine Plains, NY, David (Susan) McIntosh of Marcellus, NY, Keith M. (Kathie) McIntosh of Fairport, NY and James (Judy) McIntosh of Horseheads, NY; twelve grandchildren, Heather (Keith), Sara, Matthew, Daniel, Keith, Erin (Chris), Ian, Corinne (Connor), Patrick, Amanda (Todd), Andrew and Amy.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Martin County or to a .
Published in Star-Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2019