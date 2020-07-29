Kelly Ann Allyn Bailey
Elmira - Kelly Ann Allyn Bailey, 56, of Elmira, NY, went to be with our heavenly father on Sunday, July 26, 2020 with her family by her side after suffering with COPD for several years. She was born on September 3, 1963 in Elmira, NY and a 1981 graduate of Southside High School.
Kelly was predeceased by her father, James M. Allyn, Sr.; sister, Kimberly Allyn; former husband, Steven Felker; mother in law, Marilyn White; father in law, James Bailey; nephew, Brian Martin and great niece, Siveen McLaughlin.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert J. Bailey; mother, Nancy Palladino Allyn; children, Heather (Trina) Felker, Roxanne (Jose) Steven Felker (Sondra) Felker, Kirsten (Michael) Perry; grandchildren, McKenzie, Riley, Gianna, Karter, Emmet, Elliot, Jolene; great grandchildren; Zaivion, Lilly, Jason; sisters, Wendy (Rich) McLaughlin, April Hawkins ( Patrick) Brothers, James M. Allyn Jr., Scott J. Allyn (Beth); beloved fur baby, Kyra; brothers in law, Michael Baily, Marc Baily; sister in law, Jaime Bailey; former mother in law, Virginia Felker; as well as several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and many friends.
Family and friends are welcome to join us for a Celebration of Kelly's Life at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Sullivan's Monument at Pavilions 4 & 5. For online condolences, please visit www.olthof.com
.