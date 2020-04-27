|
Kenneth Duane Spaulding
Chesterton, IN - Kenneth Duane Spaulding, age 89 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on May 21, 1930 in Cortland, NY to Kenneth and Eleanor (Mineah) Spaulding.
Kenneth is survived by two sons, Mark Spaulding and Jordan (Heather) Spaulding, both of CA; two daughters, Cardy Spaulding of MD, and Vicki (Larry) Jernas of Knox, IN; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Spaulding of Elmira, NY; and close, special friend Carolyn Kipper of Chesterton, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 39 years, Sue (Burch) Spaulding.
Private family services for Kenneth will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Chesterton Cemetery. Arrangements made with Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020