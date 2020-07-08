Kenneth E. Doyle
Elmira - Kenneth E. Doyle, 65, of Elmira NY, passed away unexpectedly at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 7th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Ken was born on a naval base in Virginia, to Richard and Sara (McGaffic) Doyle on April 11th, 1955. Ken, although never married, is survived by his family: James Karhan, Andrew Karhan, Josh Burczynski, Tim Blampied, Ken Peworchik, Austin Cayer, and their families. Additionally, he is survived by his friends from the marina, dinners groups, and his beloved dog, Zoey.
Ken graduated from Southside High School in 1973. After a short time working as an Electrical Distribution Specialist, Ken founded AFI Cybernetics out of his garage in 1984 and quickly expanded to a 29,000 sq. ft building on the Southside. Ken successfully ran the business for 36 years, and it continues to operate today. Ken was known for his unbelievable talents of breathing new life into projects from a bygone era and transforming them into a modern-day masterpiece. Ken also enjoyed a good thought-provoking conversation, sailing, cooking for friends, and a great glass of red. Ken was one of the most selfless individuals you could have met, and was a positive influence on all those he surrounded himself with. His limitless love and compassion for the ones he cared about was unrivaled.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Olthof Funeral Home at 1050 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira on Saturday, July 11th, 2020, from 2-4 PM with a service to follow. Ken will be laid to rest at Fitzsimmons Cemetery at a time convenient for his family. In lieu of flowers, please purchase your favorite bottle of wine and enjoy it with your loved ones in his honor. Ken always said, "Life is too short to drink bad wine." Ken's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com
