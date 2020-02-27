Services
More Obituaries for Kenneth Rohrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Leon Rohrer

Kenneth Leon Rohrer Obituary
Kenneth Leon Rohrer

Horseheads - Age 91, of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Bridges Cornell Heights in Ithaca, NY. Ken was born in York, PA on January 25, 1929, son of the late Paul and Evelyn (Hain) Rohrer. Ken was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Rita Georgine Rohrer. Ken is a graduate of Penn State and worked as a Chemical Engineer for Sylvania, Westinghouse and Toshiba. Ken retired in 1999 after 39 years. He was an inventor and author with numerous patents and articles in the electronics field. Ken is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Marc) Lovell of Elmira Heights, NY, Chris (Leon) Frost of Herkimer, NY and Susan (Jay) Andre of Arvada, CO; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Ken on Saturday, February 29th at 10 a.m. with Father John DeSocio officiating at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Ken to the , 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
