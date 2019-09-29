|
|
Kenneth "Scott" Lowe
West Palm Beach, FL - Kenneth "Scott" Lowe, 75, passed away on Friday, 13 September 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL.
Scott was born on October 11, 1943 in Elmira New York, he was a son of the late Kenneth D. Lowe in 2005 and Geraldine (Scott) Lowe in 2008. When his parents died, it affected him so profoundly that he moved to West Palm Beach, FL. to be reconnected to his son, Joseph R. McNett and meet his grandchildren.
Growing up in Pine City NY, Scott attended and graduated from Elmira's Southside High School. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1962 as an Aircraft Electronic Navigation Equipment Repairman and proudly served his country in Japan. After his honorable discharge from military service in 1968, he worked for American LaFrance which eventually sent him to Roanoke VA, working for Underwriter Laboratories as an Inspector, retiring in approximately 1996 and moving to Colorado Springs to be with his parents and siblings. He built himself a home in Bear Trap, CO. enjoying hunting, fishing, flying, and spending time with his family.
His family includes his son, Joseph (Nene) McNett of West Palm Beach, FL, his brother Craig D. (Linda) Lowe of Texas and his sister, Cheryl M. (Don) McCarthy of Colorado Springs, CO, 3 grandchildren, Rachel, Josiah, and Deborah and step-grandsons Kevin and Maddox of West Palm Beach FL, as well as nephews, nieces, cousins and friends in New York, Colorado, Virginia, and Texas. Scott was like a magnet whereby he collected good friendships wherever he went.
Scott's committal interment, with military honors, will be placed in Woodlawn Veterans Cemetery, Elmira NY. at a later date. Those who would like to attend his service please email his brother-in-law, Don McCarthy, at [email protected] or text at 719-651-0901 to be personally invited when the time comes.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019