Kenneth M. Rice



Ken died in Miami, Florida on May 3, 2020. He was born in January of 1951, the light-hearted and generous third son of Emily Howard Rice and Louis Allen (Bucky) Rice of Elmira Heights, NY. He was a 1971 graduate of Thomas Edison High School. He travelled widely around these United States, from Florida to Texas; and from Pittsburgh to California. Ken was always working, often as a cook, at other times a surveyor, or driving a bus at SUNY Cortland or a hotel shuttle to the local airport. Ken was a kind man who refused to arrive empty-handed. Thus he could be counted on to arrive laden with desserts, or his signature contribution, shrimp cocktail. He was the father of two delightful children, Jessica of Miami, Florida, and Dan, of Dryden NY. He is survived by his three brothers, Allen and Chico (Lynn) of Elmira, NY, and Neil of Voorheesville, NY. He was predeceased by his ex-wife, Debbie Doolittle, and his parents, as well as his brother, Larry (Coots). He is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Ken will be celebrated in Elmira at a time deemed safe with regard to the present pandemic precautions.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store