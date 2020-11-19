Kenneth Paul Moshier



Elmira - age 97, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. He was a resident of Woodbrook Assisted Living. Ken was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served our country in the South Pacific during World War II. After the war, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in History from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, PA. He spent most of his professional career as a data reduction engineer at Bell Aircraft Corporation in Wheatfield, NY and, later, as a registered nurse at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore, MD.



Ken was born in Colesburg, PA on October 29, 1923 to the late Roy and Lelia (Palmatier) Moshier. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith P. Moshier. Ken is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Margaret) Moshier of Boiling Springs, PA, Kevin (Karen Gooderum) Moshier of Pine City, NY and Kent (Ellena) Moshier of West Seneca, NY; grandchildren, Beth Moshier of Mechanicsburg, PA, Scott (Olivia) Moshier of Arlington, VA, Samantha (Tim McInerny) Moshier of West Roxbury, MA, Michaela (Arnoux Nicolas) Moshier of Dedham, MA and Juliana Moshier of Boston, MA; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Thomas Moshier of Arlington, VA and Zachary McInerny of West Roxbury, MA. A private interment service was held at Eulalia Cemetery, Coudersport, PA.









