1/1
Kenneth Paul Moshier
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Paul Moshier

Elmira - age 97, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. He was a resident of Woodbrook Assisted Living. Ken was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served our country in the South Pacific during World War II. After the war, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in History from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, PA. He spent most of his professional career as a data reduction engineer at Bell Aircraft Corporation in Wheatfield, NY and, later, as a registered nurse at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Ken was born in Colesburg, PA on October 29, 1923 to the late Roy and Lelia (Palmatier) Moshier. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith P. Moshier. Ken is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Margaret) Moshier of Boiling Springs, PA, Kevin (Karen Gooderum) Moshier of Pine City, NY and Kent (Ellena) Moshier of West Seneca, NY; grandchildren, Beth Moshier of Mechanicsburg, PA, Scott (Olivia) Moshier of Arlington, VA, Samantha (Tim McInerny) Moshier of West Roxbury, MA, Michaela (Arnoux Nicolas) Moshier of Dedham, MA and Juliana Moshier of Boston, MA; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Thomas Moshier of Arlington, VA and Zachary McInerny of West Roxbury, MA. A private interment service was held at Eulalia Cemetery, Coudersport, PA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved