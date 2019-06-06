|
|
Kenneth R. Mills
Horseheads - Kenneth R. Mills, 84, of Appleridge Senior Living in Horseheads, NY, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Shirley Ann (Bodine) Mills who passed away March 26, 2008. The couple married July 18, 1953 and had 55 happy years together.
Ken was born on September 18, 1934 in Towanda, PA, son of the late Lewis W. and Elsie (Williams) Mills. He was a 1952 graduate of New Albany High School and served his country in the US Navy from 1952-1955 on the USS Caloosahatchee. Ken retired from Westinghouse Electric Co. in 1993 after 36 years of service. In his spare time Ken enjoyed playing baseball, softball, spending time with his children, grandchildren and family, and liked watching NASCAR and baseball, and attended the First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads, NY.
Ken is survived by his children: Daniel (Karen) Mills, Laurie (Larry) Daigneau, and Julie (Paul) Berman, grandchildren: Corey and Courtney Mills, Olivia and Elena Daigneau, Sarah and Maxwell Berman, step grandchildren Matt (Kate) Madorsky and Aaron Daigneau, step great grandchildren Dylan, Lucy Ann, Gunner, and Elizabeth Madorsky, brothers Ralph Mills and Stanley (Elaine) Mills, and sister-in-law Esther Mills. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley, his infant son David who passed away August 5, 1955, sisters Jean Havens and Elsie Eileen Elliott, brother Silas Leo Mills, brothers-in-law Robert E. Havens, Lawrence Elliot, Duane Bodine and Richard Patton, sister-in-law Betty Mills, along with daughter-in-law Cheryl (Parker) Mills.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10:00-11:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA. The funeral service to honor Ken's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 8th at the funeral home with his pastor, Rev. Aaron Frank officiating. Burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park with military honors given.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ken's memory to First Care Hospice 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Send Condolences to
VickeryFH.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 6, 2019