1/1
Kenneth W. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth W. Smith

Myrtle Beach, SC - Kenneth W. Smith, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at National Healthcare of Garden City. Born in Elmira Heights, NY on Christmas day of 1933, Kenneth was a son of the late Donald Smith and Marian Smith-Brown. He was the husband of Margaret R. Strong and the late Maureen Crawford.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Margaret, are his brother, Bruce Smith (wife, Judy) and their family all of Elmira Heights, NY; children, Debbie Austin, Dawn Crans, Donald Smith, Denise Wead, Dan Smith; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kenneth is also survived by stepchildren, Debbie Wiltsie and Danny Strong as well as Margaret's other children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. As well as the family of his late brother's family. Good friends and caretakers, Jesse Crawford and Carol Parks are also left to cherish their friendship and memories. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and his older brother, Bill Smith and his wife, Thelma.

Although he considered himself a "simple man", Kenneth was known to love bowling, pretty women, his mom, good music and a cold beer. Most importantly, he loved his family.

A memorial gathering Kenny's life will be announced at a later date in Myrtle Beach as well as a service in Elmira, NY.

The family extends their appreciation to all the nurses and aides at NHC Garden City who helped keep Kenneth smiling and gave him excellent care.

"Thank you Daddy for the gift of singing it's been a blessing to all your children and that talent came from you we are forever grateful"

Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved