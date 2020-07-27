Kenneth W. Smith
Myrtle Beach, SC - Kenneth W. Smith, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at National Healthcare of Garden City. Born in Elmira Heights, NY on Christmas day of 1933, Kenneth was a son of the late Donald Smith and Marian Smith-Brown. He was the husband of Margaret R. Strong and the late Maureen Crawford.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Margaret, are his brother, Bruce Smith (wife, Judy) and their family all of Elmira Heights, NY; children, Debbie Austin, Dawn Crans, Donald Smith, Denise Wead, Dan Smith; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kenneth is also survived by stepchildren, Debbie Wiltsie and Danny Strong as well as Margaret's other children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. As well as the family of his late brother's family. Good friends and caretakers, Jesse Crawford and Carol Parks are also left to cherish their friendship and memories. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and his older brother, Bill Smith and his wife, Thelma.
Although he considered himself a "simple man", Kenneth was known to love bowling, pretty women, his mom, good music and a cold beer. Most importantly, he loved his family.
A memorial gathering Kenny's life will be announced at a later date in Myrtle Beach as well as a service in Elmira, NY.
The family extends their appreciation to all the nurses and aides at NHC Garden City who helped keep Kenneth smiling and gave him excellent care.
"Thank you Daddy for the gift of singing it's been a blessing to all your children and that talent came from you we are forever grateful"
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.