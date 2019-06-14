|
|
Kerwin C. "K.C." Playfoot Sr.
Horseheads - Age 87, of Horseheads, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born June 20, 1931 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Rex Edward and Ernestine (May) Playfoot and was a lifelong resident of Horseheads. He married Aileen J. Baker in 1966, together 52 years enjoying three children, five grandchildren, and many pets! In addition to his parents, Kerwin was predeceased by his brother Maynard, his stepmother Harriet, and his son Kerwin, Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife, Aileen J. (Baker) Playfoot; two daughters, Kathryn (John) Wagner of Rochester, NY, and Dr. Kristine (Simon) Shaw of Wellsboro, PA; his grandchildren, John Wagner, Casey Wagner, Jessica Wagner, Savannah Shaw, and Devin Shaw; brother, Donald Playfoot; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Kerwin had a long career as an Electrical Engineer. He graduated from Horseheads High School in 1949 and has long enjoyed the annual reunions. After high school he joined the Army Reserves, where he served for 9 years. He attended Broome Tech for his Associates degree. He continued his academic career, attaining his Bachelor's at Rochester Institute of Technology and then his Master's from Cornell. In 1981 he passed the rigorous Professional Engineer exam and added "P.E." to his title. Kerwin started working for Westinghouse in 1951 and stayed on when his division was transferred over to IST in 1988. He retired from IST in 1993. Kerwin also volunteered in many organizations throughout the years including a leader to the special needs Boy Scout Troop 154 of Elmira Heights, tax preparer aide for AARP members, and census record taker. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads, on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm. Kerwin's funeral service will be held immediately following, at 7pm at the Barber Funeral Home. Those wishing to remember Kerwin please consider memorials to The Horseheads Community Animal Shelter, Inc. at www.horseheadscommunityanimalshelter.com. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 14, 2019