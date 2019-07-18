Resources
Kevin E. Lowman


1970 - 2019
Columbia Crossroads, PA - Age 49, of Columbia Crossroads, PA, passed away very unexpectedly on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1970, in Elmira, NY. Kevin was predeceased by his mother, Nancy Blake Lowman. He is survived by his father, Robert E. Lowman; son, Parker Lowman; longtime companion, Billie-Jo Gross; brother, Robert (Traci) Lowman; sisters, Nancy Lowman and Angela Lowman; several nieces, nephews, and close friends and special pet "Davey". It was Kevin's wish that no services be held, but a celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Wyalusing Livestock Market and Auction for their support and assistance to Kevin, as well as to the Towanda Memorial Hospital Emergency Room staff.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 18, 2019
