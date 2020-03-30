|
|
Kevin Kessler
Burdett - On March 29, 2020, Kevin Kessler, loving husband, Pop Pop, brother and friend passed away at age 56.
Kevin was born on January 23,1964 in Buffalo, New York to John and Mary Rita (Donahue) Kessler and has spent his life in Watkins Glen, New York.
Growing up, he threw the Daily Blab (local newspaper), and was proud to do the Capt. Bills spiel on the "Stroller IV". Kevin was employed with Hunt Engineers and prior to that a devoted employee for Dewitt/Hanson Aggregate for 30 years. He married Elise (Marsh) Kessler on July 12th, 2008 and became a great second father to Erin and Jason.
He will be remembered for his ability to put a smile on your face with his act of kindness and incredible sense of humor. When remembering Kevin think of the many years at NASCAR, his passion for cooking and grilling, while enjoying a great bottle of wine. Kevin enjoyed many years of riding his Harley and boating with his family and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father John and sister Jeanne. He is survived by his wife, Elise, Mother, Mary Rita Kessler, step children Erin (Brian) Hanley and Jason (Rose) Hazlitt, grandchildren, Austin, Ryan and Zephyr, and brothers, John, Mark (Debbie), Jay (Theresa), nephews, Kevin (Erin), Peter and Drew, and great nephew, Michael, several cousins and Aunt Jeanne and Uncle Gary Judson.
Due to the current circumstances we will be celebrating Kevin's beautiful life at a later date to be announced. To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit haugheywoodzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020