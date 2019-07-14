|
Kevin L. Flemming
Leesburg VA - Age 84, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family, in Leesburg, VA. Kevin was born in South Bend, IN, December 7, 1934 the third son of the late Joseph and Anna Marie Flemming. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years Mary Anne Prunier Flemming, brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Suzanne Flemming of Big Flats, and brothers-in-law, Dr. Edward Lane of Fayetteville, NY, Joseph Prunier of Elmira, Dr. John Prunier of Riverside CT and Paul Prunier of Elmira. Kevin is survived by his six children and their spouses, Timothy Flemming with Eric Sharp of New Orleans, LA, Peter and Carla Flemming of Blandon, PA, Kevin and Nancy Flemming of Ashburn, VA, Julie Flemming of Basking Ridge, NJ, Matthew and Kathy Flemming of Medina, OH and Maureen and John Hodor of St. Simons Island, GA. He is also survived by sister Maureen Lane of Syracuse, NY; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Madonna Flemming of Sarasota, FL; sisters-in-law Frances Prunier of Elmira, Suzanne Prunier of Riverside, CT, Eileen Prunier of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Colin, Caitlin, Michaela, Ethan, Ava, Drew, Bennett, Myles, Jackson, Grant and Reid; along with many nieces and nephews. Kevin was a graduate of Alfred University followed by 45 years as a retail executive with Sears, Roebuck and Company, and The Bon-Ton. He served in the US Army and was stationed in New Jersey. He was a long time member of St. John Neumann Church and the Knights of Columbus in Lancaster, PA. Friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will then take place at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory may be directed to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th floor, New York, NY 10001, or a .
Published in Star-Gazette on July 14, 2019