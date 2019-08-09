|
Kevin R. McKaig, Sr.
Elmira, NY - Kevin R. McKaig, Sr., 62, of Elmira, NY passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after losing a battle with cancer but not without a courageous fight! He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Gayle McKaig, Sr.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Barb McKaig; son, Kevin R. (Jen) McKaig, Jr.; grandchild, Trenton McKaig; brothers, Thomas Jr., Fred (Beth), Dan (Kim) and Jim McKaig; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and special friend, Kevin Sowa. Special thanks to Dawn and Mickie Kress.
Kevin was an avid outdoorsman, he especially loved the river and his camp he had for many years. He retired from Trayer Products after many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all. As per Kevin's wishes there will be no funeral services. Kevin's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019