West Orange, NJ - Kimberley Ann Clark, 59, of West Orange, NJ passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ after a long battle with lung cancer.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a future date.
to send the family condolences.
Kimberley was born in Elmira, NY on January 20, 1961. She was the daughter of Sharon (Howland) and Charles R. Clark. She was a graduate of Horseheads High School in 1979 and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree in Business in 1983 from Muhlenberg College.
Kimberley had a solid 20-year career in banking focused on business development and client relationships. Throughout her banking career, she won numerous awards for business development. In 2000, Kimberley co-founded Willow Family Office Services, formerly known as Luxe d'Europa with offices in New York and Boston. This endeavor combined her entrepreneurial spirit with her passion for assisting clients. She was a founding member of the New England Family Firm Institute, an organization devoted to family owned businesses. Kimberley was a Reiki Master and Certified Life Coach receiving accreditation as an ExpertRating Certified Professional. She founded Transformational Coaching and Living in 2017 as a path to be a life coach and share her journey as a warrior of fighting cancer and to empower others to find hope and clarity in the face of adversity. Kimberley was dedicated to health and fitness and received the National Amazing- Amazing award with her coach, Harrison through Equinox Fitness. The award represented the best coach client relationship and was based on Kimberley's dedication, knowledge, strength, and courage to fight and never give up. Kimberley will be forever missed for her contagious laugh and beautiful smile. She empowered many with her inspirational stories and ability to discover hidden potential.
Kimberley is survived by her husband of 8 years, Robert Smalt, her mother Sharon Clark, stepchildren: Robin Sykes, Lindy Gould, and Molly Ketch. She was the sister of April (Joe) DeArmitt, brothers Robert (Lynn) Clark, Roy (Kathy) Clark and loving aunt of nieces, Sabrina Clark, Karissa Clark, Emily DeArmitt, Abigail DeArmitt, Gloria Clark and nephew David Clark and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kimberley was predeceased by her father Charles R. Clark.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given on Kimberley's behalf to The American Lung Association
. Box 10188, #37214, Newark, NJ 07101-3188 or at www.lung.org/lung-force
. The family of Kimberley Clark would like to thank the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Dr. George Simon.