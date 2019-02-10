|
Kimberly Allyn
Loris - Kimberly Marie Allyn age 56 of Loris, S.C. went to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday January 27, 2019 after a 45 year courageous battle with type one diabetes. She was born July 8, 1962 in Elmira N.Y. and a 1980 graduate of Southside High School. She was pre-deceased by her Father James M Allyn, Sr., brother-in-law Steven Felker, nephew Brian Martin, and great niece Siveen McLaughlin. She is survived by her loving Mother Nancy Palladino Allyn, children Joshua Chappell, Kayla (Justin) Reitz, Grand children, Kynlee Chappell, Madelyn and Levi Reitz. Sisters Wendy (Rich) McLaughlin, Kelly (Rob) Bailey, April (Patrick) Hawkins, brothers, James M. Allyn, Jr. and Scott Allyn. Special longtime friend Bobby Goettler, beloved fur baby Otis and former loving husband Michael Chappell. Several nieces and nephews, Aunts and uncles. A celebration of Kimberly's life will be held on February 16, 2019 at North Chemung United Methodist Church, 677 Breesport North Chemung, Lowman, N.Y. from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019