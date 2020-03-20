|
Kimberly J. "Kim" Gaylord
Big Flats - Kimberly J. "Kim" Gaylord, age 56 of Big Flats, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Corning Hospital.
Born on August 7, 1963 in Elmira, NY, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Winifred (Statham) Gaylord. Kim worked as a cook for Friendly's and the Big Flats American Legion for a number of years.
Kim was an active lifetime member of the Big Flats American Legion. She enjoyed spending her summers camping at Lake Grove Park and Clute Park in Watkins Glen. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends.
Kim is survived by her loving companion, Bob Petrie of Big Flats, NY and his loving children, Debbie, Bobby and Becki; sons: Ryan and Cody Gaylord; grandchildren: Alexis, Damien, Brayden and Bentley; siblings: Sharon Frisbie, Gail Courtright, Donald Gaylord, Gary Gaylord, Buster Gaylord, Tim Gaylord, Susan Deegan and Ricky Gaylord; step-siblings: Ricki, Brian, Shawn and Jill; special nieces and caregivers, Michelle Bouille and Jaza Gaylord; along with several other nieces and nephews; and a host of special friendships.
In addition to her parents, Kim was predeceased by her "Mom", Arlene Evenden.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020