57 - Age 57 of Horseheads. Kimberly passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 28, 2019, at her home. She was born on August 4, 1962 in Elmira, New York to the late Betty Herrmann. Granddaughter to the late Charles and Grace Wambold. Kim was a graduate of Corning Community College, with a degree in Human Services. Kim is survived by her ex husband Bill Freeborn; son Joshua Freeborn; and sisters Teresa Brown, Billie Ward, and Jacqueline Shutt. A graveside service will be held for Kimberly at Woodlawn Cemetery, Cloister Gardens on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1 pm; those attending will meet at the Walnut St. gate. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may donate to Lupus Research Alliance and . Condolences and donation information at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019