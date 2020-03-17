Services
Kimberly M. Smith


1974 - 2020
Kimberly M. Smith Obituary
Kimberly M. Smith

Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 45. She was born March 18, 1974 in Honolulu, Hawaii, daughter of Glenn and Barbara Young Smith. She graduated from Horseheads High School in 1992 and served her country honorably with the US Navy as an electrician. She was a fun loving, hard working, caring and independent woman whose family meant everything to her. She was predeceased by her grandparents, William and Edyne Young and David and Wandah Smith and in-laws, John and Sheila Doner. She is survived by Joseph Doner of 29 years and their children, Paige, Chase and Morgan; parents Glenn and Barbara Smith; brother, Jeffrey (Tanya) Smith and their children, Kyra and Chloe and a host of extended family members and caring friends. A private family service will be held but the family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time with her a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. Condolences, a full obituary and words of comfort may be expressed in Kimberly's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
