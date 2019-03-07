|
Klaus "Ted" Dieter Herold
Horseheads - Age 80, of Horseheads and formerly Watkins Glen, passed away on March 6, 2019. There are no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St, Watkins Glen, on Saturday (March 9th) at 11:00am; followed by a reception at the Watkins Glen First Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Angela Herold; daughter Michele Smith of New Hartford, NY; son Michael (Cheryl) Herold Montour Falls, four grandchildren, Maya Smith, Miranda Smith, Matthew Herold, and Andrew Herold; brother, Udo (Inge) Herold of Erfurt, Germany; brothers-in-law, Bernd Hofinger and Erich (Hermine) Huyer, and sister-in-law Anneliese Huyer, all of Germany. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Marion Hofinger; and brother-in-law Karl Huyer. Klaus was born in Erfurt, Germany. He worked at Cargill in Watkins Glen for 22 years, retiring in 2002. He and his wife proudly owned and operated the Bellevue Motel in Watkins Glen for 27 years. He was a member of the Watkins Glen First Presbyterian Church, Montour Moose, and Sprinkler Fitters Local #696 of Newark, NJ. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Watkins Glen First Presbyterian Church or the Children's Miracle Network. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may express condolences to the family or "Light a Candle of Remembrance" online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019