|
|
KLAUS "TED" HEROLD
Horseheads - Age 80, of Horseheads and formerly Watkins Glen, passed away on March 6, 2019. There are no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St, Watkins Glen, on Saturday (March 9th) at 11:00am; and reception at Watkins Glen First Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Angela Herold; daughter Michele Smith of New Hartford, NY; son Michael (Cheryl) Herold of Montour Falls, four grandchildren, Maya Smith, Miranda Smith, Matthew Herold, and Andrew Herold; brother, Udo (Inge) Herold of Erfurt, Germany; brothers-in-law, Bernd Hofinger and Erich (Hermine) Huyer, and sister-in-law Anneliese Huyer, all of Germany. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Marion Hofinger; and brother-in-law Karl Huyer. Klaus was born in Erfurt, Germany and worked at Cargill in Watkins Glen for 22 years, retiring in 2002. He and his wife proudly owned and operated the Bellevue Motel in Watkins Glen for 27 years. He was a member of the Watkins Glen First Presbyterian Church, Montour Moose, and Sprinkler Fitters Local #696 of Newark, NJ. Memorials may be made to the Watkins Glen First Presbyterian Church, 520 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891; or Children's Miracle Network, c/o Elmira Medical Arts Center, 571 E. Market St, Ste. 102, Elmira, NY 14901. You may light a "Candle of Remembrance" at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019