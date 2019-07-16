Services
1944 - 2019
Pine Valley,NY - KONRAD OSTROWSKI age 75 of Pine Valley, NY passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019 at The Bath VA Center . Konrad was born February 19, 1944 in Mieldowarce, Poland the son of the late Felix and Maria Blarzewicz Ostrowski . He was a Disabled Veteran serving his country with The U.S. Army during The Vietnam War. Konrad had worked at Kennedy Valve in Elmira prior to his disability. He was a communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY. Konrad loved fishing, hunting , and farming. Konrad was pre-deceased by a step -daughter Elaine Drake and step-son David Drake. Konrad is survived by his loving and devoted wife Dorothy A. McDonald Drake Ostrowski ; step-children: Kathy and Don Adams of Horseheads,NY , Daniel Drake of Beaver Dams, NY , Ron & Madeliene Drake of Millport,NY , and Pamela and Jerome Alston of Pine Valley, NY; sisters and brothers: Christina Markiewicz of Caton, NY , Stanley Ostrowski of Duchesne, Utah , Maria Finucane of Las Vegas, NV , Helena Aldan of Fountain Hills, AZ, and Angela and Frank Deery of Chesterfield, VA ; several grandchildren, great grandchildren , nieces, nephews, cousins , and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday July 17 ,2019 from 4 to 6 PM. Konrad's Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 PM where Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Ostrowski. Konrad will be laid to rest in Bath National Cemetery in Bath, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette on July 16, 2019
