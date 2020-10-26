1/1
Kris L. Skelly
1952 - 2020
Kris L. Skelly

Elmira, NY - Passed away after a brief hospitalization on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born on December 29, 1952 in Jamestown, NY. He is predeceased by his father, Joseph Skelly and mother Bernice McIntyre Davis. Kris is survived by his longtime love, Kathy Vanderhoef; son, Kristopher (Renee) Skelly of Fort Mill, SC; brothers, Joe (Mary Sue) Skelly; Bill Skelly, Bruce (Susan) Skelly; sister, Yvonne Higley; uncle, Wilbur McIntyre; Kathy's daughter, Amy Vanderhoef (Joe Buelow); grandchildren, Tyler (Lindsey), Abby, Emma, Alex, Isabelle, and Evelyn; great granddaughters, Allison and Ramyah; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a host of friends. Kris retired after 33 years with Time Warner Cable. He loved being with his family and enjoyed sports, watching Formula One racing and loved the game of golf and his golf buddies. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but services will be held at a later date. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Kris' Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.






Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
October 26, 2020
I enjoyed many rounds of golf with Kris. He always made me feel comfortable. I will miss him greatly.
Ted Robinson
Friend
October 26, 2020
From our Softball & Bowling days back in the '70's with the HFD, to both of us working the Elmira Jackals Games for years at First Arena. I'll miss your smile & your friendship. Rest in Peace Kris.
Rick Bacmanski
Friend
