Kristi A. Damon
Millport, NY - Passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 56. Kristi was born June 7, 1964 in Binghamton, NY, daughter of James and Patricia Farnsworth Randall. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Michael K. Damon; son, Andrew Damon; daughter Nicole Damon; parents, James Randall and Patricia Randall; sisters, Merry Jo (Steve) Dellerose, Gerry Moore, Renee (Greg) Wilmore and Nichole Snow; mother-in-law, Esther Damon; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon (Mark) Betts, and Marcia (Glen) Bell; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. She was pre-deceased by father-in-law, Keith Damon and brother-in-law, Steve Moore. Words fail to adequately describe how much of an impact Kristi had in the lives of those around her. She could best be described as a beautiful, smart, funny, thoughtful, kind, generous, and loving woman that spent her life encouraging others, and everyone who met her felt the warmth of her love. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. The family will welcome relatives and friends to the First Baptist Church, Grand Central Ave., Horseheads, NY on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4-7PM. Memorial Services will follow at 7PM with Pastor Toby Locke. She will be laid to rest at Millport Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Kristi please consider donations to Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child, First Baptist Church, 2293 Grand Central Ave., Horseheads, NY 14845 or www.samaritanspurse.org
in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Kristi's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com