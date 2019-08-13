|
Kwadwo Boateng
Elmira - Age 57 of Elmira, NY. He was born on April 16, 1962 in Ghana, West Africa and passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his father George Akuamoah Boateng and is survived by his mother Mrs. Dorothy Vinluan and sister Adwoa Boateng and family. Kwadwo was a graduate of Corning Community College and Elmira College. He was a former 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, music and baseball. There will be no calling hours or flowers. Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019