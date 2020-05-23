|
Kyle Daniel Cady
Elmira - Age 24, of Elmira, NY, passed away at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on May 21, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Kyle was born in Elmira, NY, on May 26, 1995, the son of Larry "Bud" Cady II and Elizabeth (Aylesworth) Cady. Kyle was predeceased by his brother, Alexzander W. Aylesworth and maternal grandparents Dale and Joan Aylesworth. Kyle attended Southside High School. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He was a very caring, loving, and giving person who wore his heart on his sleeve, and that continued in death through the gift of organ donation. As a result of this gift, his heart continues to beat and his spirit lives on. This was Kyle's final act of his love for others. Kyle is survived by his parents: Larry E .Cady II (Chrissy) and Elizabeth "Buffy" Cady, and brother, Jason Dominikoski. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents: Larry Cady and Janet (Cady) Cleveland. Other survivors include many aunts, uncles, cousins, and best friend, Michael Townson. Kyle will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, May 28. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 23 to May 25, 2020