Kyler James Wood


2018 - 2020
Kyler James Wood Obituary
Kyler James Wood

Horesheads - Kyler James Wood, of Horseheads, passed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Golisano Children's Hospital, in Rochester, NY after a courageous battle with cancer. Kyler was born April 19, 2018 in Elmira. He is survived by parents, Carl Wood & Ashley Baysinger of Horseheads; siblings, Stephen, Adam, Megan, Madeline & Chase; grandparents, Robert (Marie) Wood & Daniel (Beth) Saunders; aunts & uncles, Kate, Margo, Maryanne, Joseph, John, Anne, Michael, Sherie & April; 2 nephews and several cousins. He was a very loving son and will be greatly missed. Private services will be held by the family. Burial at the convenience of the family in Sts. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home. Those wishing may make a donation in his memory for expenses by sending the donation to the funeral home @ 705 E. Church St. Elmira, NY 14901 or to www.fundthefuneral.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
