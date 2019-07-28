Services
Lailoni J. Capozzi-Corman


1951 - 2019
Lailoni J. Capozzi-Corman Obituary
Lailoni J. Capozzi-Corman

Howard, PA - Lailoni J. Capozzi-Corman, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born December 17, 1951 in Lackawanna, NY. She was a member of the New Seasons Christian Fellowship Church, Apache Junction, AZ.

She loved to help people in need, her motorcycle rides, Nascar races, and the Buffalo Bills. Lailoni loved spending time with her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Steven L of PA, she is survived by son, Shawn L (Heidi) Capozzi, three brothers, three grandchildren, Justin (Cheyenne) Capozzi, Jordan Capozzi, Kirsten Capozzi and great granddaughter, Elizabeth Mae Capozzi, of AZ. Also, special friends Patty Loew and Linda Keehan.

Burial will be in the Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Mesa, AZ. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 28, 2019
