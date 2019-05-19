Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Knoxville - Larry G. Steadman, age 79 of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Monday, 6:00 - 8:00 PM and on Tuesday, 1:00 - 2:00 PM. A funeral service and military honors will be held immediately following at 2:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Valley Community Ambulance Association, PO Box 280, Osceola, PA 16942. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 19, 2019
