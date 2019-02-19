|
Larry J. Kapral
Horseheads - LARRY J. KAPRAL Age 72 of Horseheads, NY formerly of Corning, NY passed away on Friday February 15 , 2019 at The Buffalo VA Hospital. Larry was born July 21, 1946 in Corning , NY the son of the late Joseph M. and Betty Jane Plumley Kapral. He was also pre-deceased by his sister Charlotte , an infant brother , and step- mother Betty Kapral . Larry is survived by his wife Mary Lou Brown Kapral ; his children : Elizabeth & Robert Thomas , Michael & Joanne Belloma , Valerie Kapral , Viki Kapral & Al Brush, Joseph & Doreen Kapral , and Lisa Caswell . He is also survived by numerous grandchildren , great grandchildren , and his beloved cat Bob. Larry was proud of his time served in The U.S. Army and his time on the road. He specialized as a heavy equipment truck driver . He enjoyed talking about the unique loads he delivered and the places he traveled. In his retirement and free time Larry enjoyed working in his workshop , fishing , spending time with his family , and spreading The Word of God. He served as a Christian Counselor at The Chemung County Jail. Please join his family in celebrating Larry's Life at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday February 21 , 2019 from 4-7 PM . Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Kapral on Friday February 22, 2019 at Woodlawn National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers , the family will graciously acknowledge memorial donations to The Chemung County Humane Society and S.P.C.A. 2435 State Route 352 Elmira , NY 14903 or to The Bath VA. Please bring copies of any pictures you have of Larry for the family to share. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019