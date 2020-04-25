Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Larry R. Stoll

Larry R. Stoll Obituary
Elmira - Age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Larry was born and raised in Elmira, son of Horace and Mary (Claypool) Stoll. He is predeceased by his siblings, Mary Lou, Patricia, Henry, Gerald, Richard, and James. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Margaret "Peggy" Kruckow Stoll; daughters and their families: Kristy and Todd Schaar of Elmira, with sons, Sam and Max; Kathy and Ken Perregaux of Upton MA, with children, Nikki, Sara and Rachael; Debbie and Dan Rougeux of Youngstown NY, with children, Jake and his wife Kathy, Zach, Noah and Seth; sister-in-law Kay Crandall of Elmira; along with several nieces and nephews. Larry was a long time NYS Corrections Officer, retiring in 1992 from the Elmira Correctional Facility. He loved his long retirement, traveling, visiting with his grandchildren, morning coffee with his friends at McDonald's, and supporting his favorite sports teams especially the Jackals and Pioneers. Private services will be held. The family would like to thank the St. Joseph's staff on C3 for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
