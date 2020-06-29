Laura E. Powers
1932 - 2020
Laura E. Powers

Pine City - Age 87, passed away on Sun. June 21, 2020 following declining health. Born on Nov. 30, 1932 in Wellsboro, PA, daughter of the late, Leroy & Lena Campbell Gurnsey. Laura married Richard Powers, in 1970, he predeceased her in 1985. A diligent worker, Laura was employed for many years by Trayer Products, Elmira. She was an active member of the South Side Baptist Church. Laura was loved by all who knew her. She was a member of Eastern Star, Moose Club, Elks Club, Chemung County Republican committee, and the Arnot Ogden auxiliary where she volunteered for years. She and Richard were lifelong friends of Leo and Delores Parchesky. Laura is survived by her loving son, Gary and his wife (Diane) Peet; Lutz, FL; grandchild, Amanda (Rob) Malhoit. In addition to her parents and husband, Laura is predeceased by her siblings; and companion, William "Bill" Staviski. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, NY on Wed. July 1, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. In accordance with new state regulations, face masks will be required and attendance will be regulated. Private burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, where Laura will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Richard.








Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
