|
|
Laura Mae King
Woodcrest Villa - Laura Mae King, 95, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Mennonite Retirement Home. Originally from Wellsboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Edna (Davis) Lush. Laura Mae was the loving wife of the late Paul E. King with whom she shared 53 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2003.
After high school, Laura Mae attended Indiana University where she received her Bachelors Degree in Education. She taught school originally in Bath, NY, and later moved to Horseheads, NY, where she taught at the Horseheads Elementary School, and from where she retired after many years of service. She moved to Lancaster in 2001, where she was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
Laura Mae is survived by a daughter, Marilyn Gehringer and her husband Dennis, of Lancaster, and a son, William King and his wife Lisa, of Skaneateles, NY. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Marisa Jones and her husband Matt, Jessica DiPonzio and her husband Matt, Tim King, Brian King and Andrew King; and great-grandchildren, Maddie Jones, Alex Jones, Harvey Austin, Penny Jones, Alaina King, Alyssa Hutchison and Aiden King. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Frank Lush.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in the Chapel at Eagle Commons at Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17601, where the family will receive guests beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment in Highland Presbyterian Memorial Garden will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Laura Mae's memory may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA, 17601. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
