Laurie Garlington Sprague Scullin
Alpine - She was born Laurie Elizabeth Garlington on March 14, 1947, in Bath, NY, to John Doran Garlington and Eleanor Jean Wilson. She left her failing body behind on June 11, 2020, after a long illness.
Her father was an Air Force pilot, so she lived near air bases in several states until his death in 1958, when she returned to Bath, where she graduated from Haverling High School in 1965. She attended SUNY Brockport, where she received a BA in Education and a NY Teaching Certificate. She earned her MA from Elmira College. She spent her professional life teaching at all levels from pre-K to High School, first in Chemung County, and finishing her career the last 17 years at Corning-Painted Post West High teaching English, Speech, and a Drama course of her own design, retiring in 2002. She was an active quilter, selling some of her work at Ithaca Farmer's Market.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Carl Michael Scullin, a daughter, Heather Sprague, two grandchildren, Madeline Jewell and Ben Hebrock, and three stepchildren, Susan, Kevin, and Kerry Scullin, four step-grandchildren, Sean Page, Elizabeth and William Scullin, and Riley Ford, and three step-great-grandchildren, Keian, Novalei, and Killian Scullin. She leaves behind her therapy dog, Ian, a golden doodle, and many good friends.
In retirement, she volunteered with many organizations, including Southern Tier Food Bank, Schuyler County Historical Society, and Montour Falls Library, and organized her own book club.
She was an accomplished singer, having sung with musicians Eddie Clute and Gap Mangione, and in several church choirs over the years. She also sang roles in many musicals, as well as acting in, and directing several shows, with Elmira Little Theater. She appeared in several episodes of Golden Age of Radio.
Calling hours 1-3 PM on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee Street, Montour Falls. Other arrangements are incomplete at this time.
To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Alpine - She was born Laurie Elizabeth Garlington on March 14, 1947, in Bath, NY, to John Doran Garlington and Eleanor Jean Wilson. She left her failing body behind on June 11, 2020, after a long illness.
Her father was an Air Force pilot, so she lived near air bases in several states until his death in 1958, when she returned to Bath, where she graduated from Haverling High School in 1965. She attended SUNY Brockport, where she received a BA in Education and a NY Teaching Certificate. She earned her MA from Elmira College. She spent her professional life teaching at all levels from pre-K to High School, first in Chemung County, and finishing her career the last 17 years at Corning-Painted Post West High teaching English, Speech, and a Drama course of her own design, retiring in 2002. She was an active quilter, selling some of her work at Ithaca Farmer's Market.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Carl Michael Scullin, a daughter, Heather Sprague, two grandchildren, Madeline Jewell and Ben Hebrock, and three stepchildren, Susan, Kevin, and Kerry Scullin, four step-grandchildren, Sean Page, Elizabeth and William Scullin, and Riley Ford, and three step-great-grandchildren, Keian, Novalei, and Killian Scullin. She leaves behind her therapy dog, Ian, a golden doodle, and many good friends.
In retirement, she volunteered with many organizations, including Southern Tier Food Bank, Schuyler County Historical Society, and Montour Falls Library, and organized her own book club.
She was an accomplished singer, having sung with musicians Eddie Clute and Gap Mangione, and in several church choirs over the years. She also sang roles in many musicals, as well as acting in, and directing several shows, with Elmira Little Theater. She appeared in several episodes of Golden Age of Radio.
Calling hours 1-3 PM on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee Street, Montour Falls. Other arrangements are incomplete at this time.
To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.