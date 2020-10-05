1/
Laurie I. Stephens
Laurie I. Stephens

Elmira - Laurie I. Stephens, age 63, of Elmira passed away peacefully on Thursday September 24 after a long battle with cancer for 5 yrs.

She was predeceased by father Claire L. Stephens and mother Angeline M. (Girardi) Stephens. She is survived by her brother Ben Smith (Jill) and her sister Kimberly Stephens of Horseheads. Also nieces, nephew, great nieces, several cousins, Aunt Mena (Girardi) Raub, Uncle Nicholas Girardi (Judy) of Elmira. She was also survived by Aunt Donna White and Arlene Stephens ,and several cousins including Cindy Sinopoli (Vic) and Dawn Larson of Rochester, NY.

Services will be held at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery at 1pm on Friday October 9th. She will start her new journey with her father and mother on this day at the same site as parents.

Please share your memories and condolences with Laurie's family.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
