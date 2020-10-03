Laurie J. FelkoElmira - Age 43, passed away very unexpectedly on September 30, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1977 to Roberta Daniels Felko and Charles W. Felko, Jr. Laurie was a devoted, loving, and proud mother, loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend. She was also an avid Steelers fan and loved butterflies. She cherished genealogy; sitting on her grandma's floor, engrossed with the many pictures albums and the memories that come with. Also, Laurie loved to capture memories on camera. She worked as a Direct Support Assistant for OPWDD- Fingerlakes DDSO for 20 years, the last home being in Watkins Glen. Laurie is survived by her loving children, Quiana, Jaelon, Mikayla, and Julian Lynch; her parents, Roberta Felko and Charles Felko Jr. (Peggy); maternal grandmother, Leota Daniels; brothers, Fred, Michael, Daniel, Elliot, and Mitchell Felko; sisters, Teri York-Brown, Courtney, Annie, and Kayt Felko; nieces, Kaitlyn Brown, Samantha, Cassondra, Heather, and Charlee Felko; best friends, Georgianna Simpson and Marcy Marvin; along with her aunts, uncles, several cousins and friends. Laurie is predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Fred Daniels Jr; paternal grandparents, Charles Sr. and Claribel Felko; brother, Peter Felko; cousin, Todd Bronson; and aunt, Cathy Bronson. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, NY on Wed. Oct. 7, 2020 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. In accordance with state regulations face masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will take place privately for family. Please visit the funeral home Facebook page to view the service at 7:15 p.m.