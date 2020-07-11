1/1
Lawrence H. Collins
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence H. Collins

Southport, NC - On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Lawrence H. Collins peacefully passed away at the age of 92. He was born on April 19, 1928, in Buffalo, NY. He was predeceased by his mother Madeline M. Collins, his loving wife Lillian M. Collins, and his son Lester Collins. He is survived by his daughters Beverly J. McCormick of Carlisle, PA, and Barbara A. Bell of Southport, NC with whom he resides. He also has eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. He grew up in Corning, NY, and later moved to New Haven, CT before moving to Elmira, NY where he lived until moving with his daughter due to illness. He worked at the A&P plant until they closed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved