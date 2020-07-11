Lawrence H. Collins



Southport, NC - On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Lawrence H. Collins peacefully passed away at the age of 92. He was born on April 19, 1928, in Buffalo, NY. He was predeceased by his mother Madeline M. Collins, his loving wife Lillian M. Collins, and his son Lester Collins. He is survived by his daughters Beverly J. McCormick of Carlisle, PA, and Barbara A. Bell of Southport, NC with whom he resides. He also has eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. He grew up in Corning, NY, and later moved to New Haven, CT before moving to Elmira, NY where he lived until moving with his daughter due to illness. He worked at the A&P plant until they closed.









