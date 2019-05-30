|
Lawrence J. Ellison
Elmira - Age 77 of Elmira, NY. He was born August 3, 1941 in Elmira, NY, son of the late James and Catherine (Geter) Ellison and went home to be with his Lord Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Bethany Manor. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Susa (Nesby) Ellison; special son and daughter James & Angela Holland of Houston, TX; godchildren Todd Geter of Elmira and Sierra Grant of Virginia Beach, VA; siblings Arleen Thomas and Beatrice Henry both of Geneva, NY, Carolyn Ellison and Herbert & Lillian Ellison all of Elmira; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Henry Bush of Natchitoches, LA, Vassie Holland of Alamogordo, NM and Sam & Joyce Nesby of Houston, TX; uncles Roland (Madell) Geter, Clarence (Leola) Geter, Robert (Delores) Geter and Cedric Geter; spiritually adopted children Nykole & Caranell Parks along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Lawrence was a faithful member of All Saints Home Church, Faith Temple Community Church and currently Resurrection Tabernacle and was very active in his church for many years. He was a 1959 graduate of Elmira Free Academy; was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from IST (Westinghouse). He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, electronics and he loved music, especially singing. Family and friends are invited to visit Resurrection Tabernacle, 954 Lake St., Elmira on Saturday, June 1st from 11 am to 12 noon. His funeral service will follow at 12 noon. Rev. Gerald Glover, Pastor. Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. His family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Arnot Medical Center 4B & 4D, the Alzheimer's & Dementia Association, the Bath VA and Bethany Manor for their wonderful care and kindness.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2019