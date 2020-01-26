|
|
Lawrence M. Brady
Elmira - Of Elmira, NY, formerly of Homer, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born June 18, 1931 in Jersey City, NJ, son of the late Michael and Ann (Murphy) Brady. Lawrence is survived by his wife Constance M. Brady; children Linda (Doug) Martin, Lawrence (Susan) Brady, Jr and Gerri Ann (Dean) Hartnett; their mother Barbara Brady; grandchildren Ashley Martin, Allie, Rachel, Joseph and Jack Brady, Delaney and Brady Hartnett. Lawrence was a kind, loving and generous husband, father and grandfather. His greatest hobby was spending time with his children. He retired from General Accident Insurance in 1997 after 40 years in the insurance industry. For many years, Lawrence was an avid baseball fan and Homer Little League coach. He was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis; a volunteer at Elmira Community Kitchen and an altar server at the 12:05 Mass at Ss. Peter & Paul Church. He loved volunteering and being with people. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to those who were in need. His family extends sincere appreciation to the staff on A3 at St. Joseph's Hospital Skilled Nursing for their compassionate and loving care for Larry; to Father Patrick Connor for his continuous support and spiritual encouragement and to Bernie Materazzo for escorting Larry to weekly "guys out" lunches. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, January 29th from 4 to 7 pm. Prayers will be offered there on Thursday, January 30th at 10:30 am, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Ss. Peter & Paul Church. Rev. Patrick Connor, Celebrant. Interment will take place in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020